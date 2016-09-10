Dishwasher bursts into flames in midnight blaze

Firefighters were called to tackle a faulty dishwasher fire in the early hours of this morning.

Crews from Blackpool and South Shore fire stations arrived at a house in Harrison Street, central Blackpool, to find the appliance alight at around 12.46am.

A spokesman for the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters wore breathing masks, and used a hose reel jet to put out the flames.

A large fan unit was later used to clear the property of smoke.

The firefighters were at the scene for around 25 minutes.