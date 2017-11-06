DINING OUT: Tiggis’ qualities still as strong as ever

Tiggis is a St Annes institution.

We have lived in the town for the best part of three decades now and it was one of the first restaurants we visited after setting up home locally.

A pasta dish at Tiggis, St Annes

My earliest memory of it is as the immediate neighbour to The Gazette’s sister paper the Lytham St Annes Express in the Wood Street premises Tiggis still occupies.

Although the entrance has changed to be approached from Orchard Road and the internal fittings have been suitably updated to match modern tastes, it’s reassuring that all the old qualities which tempted us back all those years ago are still flourishing.

Tiggis has always been renowned for its atmosphere and it is an eaterie for any occasion - whether a last minute decision to grab a bite after work or the most special celebration.

The wide-ranging menu assures something for every taste, it is immensely family-friendly and capacity is such that at most times, in our experience, they seem able to accommodate even the most short notice decision to visit.

That was the case when we dropped in on a midweek evening, as we were greeted pleasantly and swiftly shown to a table on the main floor facing the open plan kitchen.

The place was already bustling with a wide variety of diners - including young families perhaps on their way to Blackpool Illuminations, and a couple of birthday get-togethers for ages 18 and 33 (as highlighted on balloons at the tables).

Later in the evening, there was even a gathering in the room upstairs of a party from Blackburn Road Runners, on their way back from the Illuminations, prompting a touch of lingering pride in my east Lancashire roots.

As we arrived before 7.30pm, we were given the early evening menu, offering an excellent deal of two courses for £12.50, along with the main a la carte selection and a list of starter and main course specials.

From the special starters, I chose chicken and chorizo skewers (£6.50), a generous serving of lean meaty chunks on a bed of salad with a pot of cajun spiced mayonnaise on the side and it was the ideal appetiser.

Our teenage daughter opted to begin with a plain garlic bread (£4.25), which she eagerly devoured, while Mrs D opted for the set menu and from it started with bruschetta with smoked salmon and cream cheese.

The two pieces of bread were generously topped and it was declared a very satisfying opener.

From the wide variety of meat and fish dishes as well some very imaginative pizza and pasta creations, I was spoilt for choice for a time.

A penne pasta with broccoli and strips of steak was in close contention but in the end, I plumped for Rigatoni Gorgonzola (£9.50), which contained a generous among of bacon alongside the tangy strong cheese in a tomato and cream sauce. It was a generous portion and very tasty indeed.

Mrs D’s choice from the eight main course options on the set menu was oven baked cod in a capers, aubergine and tomato sauce, served with French fries and she really enjoyed it, saying the sauce ideally complemented the cod.

The youngest member of our party was also pleased enough with her margherita pizza (£8.55), although she left a little as she said there was rather too much cheese for her taste.

While my wife and I were too full for dessert, the teen opted for a chocolate brownie with ice dream (£4.75) from an impressive and nicely-priced list of sweet choices.

Service throughout was supremely efficient, with staff always readily on hand. For us, the gap between courses was just right and even on a midweek evening, the atmosphere was buzzing throughout.

With its classy decor and smartly uniformed staff, Tiggis brings a touch of big city feel to St Annes and we count ourselves fortunate to have it on our doorstep.

Our bill, including soft drinks and a double espresso, came to a very reasonable £54.45.