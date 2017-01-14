Diane’s cancer fight will go on

The family of a Poulton mum who devoted herself to the battle against cancer have vowed to continue her work until the disease is beaten.

Former Lancashire Police worker Diane Brooks died at Trinity Hospice last Thursday.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 36 she devoted the remaining 15 years of her life to fund-raising and research.

Diane was a tireless campaigner and fund-raiser for Cancer Research and featured in The Gazette in September, alongside her daughter Grace backing the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

In 2014 she was given the honour of starting Blackpool’s Race for Life.

Diane was also a willing volunteer on numerous clinical trials, many of them at the Christie Hospital in Manchester.

Her sister, Collette Hughes, today vowed on behalf of Diane’s family to keep up that extraordinary fight

She said: “We are so proud of our lovely sister.

“She fought this disease for 15 years with such strength and determination. It has had a huge impact on our family but we will carry on Diane’s legacy and continue to work with cancer research and the Christie Hospital to find a cure for this devastating disease.

“Diane died in Trinity Hospice and the care and support Diane and all our family received was outstanding.

“Diane leaves a lasting legacy, she touched many people’s lives and gave hope, many who she had never even met, but who were inspired by her courageous and determined fight.”

And those who helped Diane through her cancer battle, joined in the tributes.

Dr Emma Dean, a consultant medical oncologist at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust said: “It was a privilege to look after Diane during her cancer journey.

“She courageously participated in clinical trials developing new drugs for her condition as she wanted to help other patients diagnosed with her condition in the future. Her positive outlook and support of clinical research was an inspiration to the staff and patients who met her.”

Mum-of-four Diane knew only too well the tragic consequences of cancer.

She lost her mother – aged just 44, grandmother and great aunt to breast cancer.

Two of her three sisters, including Collette, shared the same faulty gene behind Diane’s illness.