‘Devastation’ as teen dies after balcony fall in Oz

Tributes have been paid to a Fylde coast teenager who is believed to have fallen to his death from a high-rise balcony in Sydney, Australia.

Kieran Jones, a former pupil of Millfield Science and Performing Arts College in Thornton, is understood to have fallen 16 storeys to his death in the Pyrmont surburb after a night out with friends.

Writing on Facebook, the 18-year-old’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of Kieran Jones.

“The entire family are devastated and we are sorry if you have to find out this way.

“We will keep everyone updated with the funeral arrangements when we have more information to provide.

“We would like to thank everyone for your support throughout this difficult time and wish to extend our love to all his wonderful friends.”

Police in Sydney were called to the apartment block at around 3.30am on Saturday, a spokesman for the New South Wales Police force told The Gazette.

“A crime scene has been established and an investigation is underway by officers from Sydney City Local Area Command,” he said.

“Police are speaking with a number of witnesses in an effort to establish how the man came to fall.”

Officers were preparing a report for the coroner, with the body set to be released to Kieran’s family once their investigation and a post-mortem examination has been completed, he added.

A spokesman at Millfield school, in Belvedere Road, said: “Headteacher Sean Bullen indicated the staff all remembered Kieran as a model student, extremely well behaved and hard working.

“He was interested in computers, music and football.

“He was very popular with both staff and students, and our sympathies are with his family at this difficult time.”

Deniz Yilmaz wrote on Facebook: “RIP Kieran. He was one of my best friends in Syndey and I had only good times with him.

“He was always happy and funny. I can’t believe what happened and I wish the family and friends strength in this hard time.

“I will never forget you, my friend.”

Lucy Woodward said she met Kieran during her ‘ultimate Oz week’, and added: “He brightened up everyone’s first week in Sydney, and permanently had a smile on his face, and it’s that happy face everyone will miss.”

And Nicola Beeston added: “He was thoughtful and kind and will be sadly missed.

“I have many wonderful happy memories of Kieran. He will never for forgetten and will continue to be a part of all our lives.”

Kieran had only just moved into the flat and had been drinking with his new housesmates before he fell, The Sun reported.

His friends gave him first aid but were unable to save him, the tabloid added.

Acting Inspector Peter Northey told the paper Kieran’s flatmates had ‘seen him out on the balcony and the next thing they’ve known they’ve heard a noise and found he had fallen’.