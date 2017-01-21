‘Destination’ hotel gets final go ahead

Work could begin this summer on building a new five star hotel on Blackpool’s seafront.

The multi-million pound Sands Hotel scheme is set to deliver a new “destination point for tourism” in the resort according to the architects behind the proposals.

Blackpool Council’s planning committee approved a detailed application for the development to build on top of the existing Sands entertainment centre on Central Promenade, when it met this week.

Preston-based architects Frank Whittle Partnership designed the scheme.

Managing partner David Robinson said: “We look forward to realising this important redevelopment plan and expect work to begin by the summer.

“The new Sands Hotel will be a valuable addition to Blackpool and will have a real commercial, economic and architectural benefit to the town and surrounding areas.

“The large penthouse suites on the corner aspects of the hotel will provide stunning views out over the Promenade and the Irish Sea making the Sands Venue Resort and Hotel a real destination point for tourism in Blackpool.

“This is another successful planning application by the FWP team working across all disciplines.”

The Sands is owned by businessman Peter Swann and currently operates as a popular live entertainment and dining venue.

The current building was constructed in the 1970s following the demolition of the former Palatine Hotel.

Councillors have approved the addition of three storeys to create a 96-bedroom hotel with some rooms overlooking a glazed atrium.