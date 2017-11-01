Delays on southbound M6 caused by broken down vehicle

Commuters travelling through Lancashire are facing delays on Wednesday morning.

A broken down vehicle between junctions 27 (Standish) and 26 (Orrell interchange) of the southbound M6 had caused congestion on the network.

Highways England said motorists are experiencing heavy traffic between junctions 27 and 28 (Leyland) as a result.

The vehicle had been cleared from the carriageway around 7.30am.

Normal traffic conditions are expected by 8.15am, Highways England added.