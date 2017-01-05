Decomposed body found by cleaners in Blackpool house is identified by police

Police have identified a body found in a South Shore house.

The badly-decomposed man was found in a semi-detached home in Renwick Avenue in October, three weeks after a woman was rescued from inside and taken to hospital.

The body is understood to be that of the 58-year-old woman’s son, who was in his 30s and is not believed to have been seen since she was removed by firefighters and taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said the man’s name will not be released because a post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death was ‘not suspicious’.

The cause of death was classed as ‘unascertained’, he added.