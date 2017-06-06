Decision on Poulton’s historic Royal Oak pub due

Plans to demolish a landmark Poulton pub are set to be given the green light tomorrow.

Blackpool-based Keystone Design Associates has applied for planning permission to pull the derelict Royal Oak down completely and replace it with a three-storey block of 12 apartments.

Plans to rebuild a replica Royal Oak in Breck Road, Poulton, a building which would be apartments rather than a pub (Pic: Wyre Council)

In a report that will go before councillors on the planning committee today, Wyre Council officers recommended Mr Smart’s application is given the go ahead.

It comes after concerns were previously raised about the potential instability of the building shell, which dates back to the 1840s.

Experts have been inside the fire-damaged Breck Road pub, which has been closed for years, and were concerned it could suffer a similar fate to a building in Fleetwood which partially collapsed during a similar conversion.

Heritage experts have said rebuilding the pub is the best way to press forward with the scheme.

Poulton Historical and Civic Society gave cautious backing to the proposal but has made clear the replacement should be as faithful as possible to the original.

A number of conditions should be put in place, papers added, including recording the details of the pub to allow for ‘an accurate and faithful rebuild thereafter’.

The report said: “The proposal is to demolish the existing building, and associated outbuildings, in its entirety and to rebuild/replicate the original footprint and external envelope of the former public house, whilst at the same time increasing the height of specific elements and extending out to the side and rear to accommodate the 12 apartments.

“The rebuilding now proposed seeks to replicate the former public house by incorporating notable features, including window positions and sash style, decorative stonework corner quoins, and the existing entrance column.”

Christine Storey, secretary at the historical society, said: “Rebuilding in facsimile following accurate recording would have a minor impact on the conservation area.”

The council’s planning committee is due to meet at 2pm at the Thornton Little Theatre, when a final decision on the plans is expected.