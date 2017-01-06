Debra all set for new post at council heart

Fleetwood Town Council has a new clerk.

The post has been taken by Debra Thornton, who was one of eight candidates interviewed by members of the council before Christmas.

Her appointment follows the decision by previous town clerk Michelle Hargreaves to stand down from the role to take on another job, after more than two years with the Fleetwood body.

As town clerk Debra will advise the town council on its legal position and oversee the organisation’s administrative work. The paid post will involve between 22 and 30 hours per week and Debra officially begins work at the office on Monday next week. The 48-year-old, who is married with a grown-up daughter, lives in Thornton but already has experience of working in Fleetwood through her previous job with Wyre Council.

She said: “For the last four years I was working at Wyre as an arts and events volunteers coordinator and it was a job that involved me working throughout the borough, including Fleetwood. I particularly enjoyed my time in Fleetwood, working with the organisers of events like Tram Sunday and helping to coordinate activities in the Memorial Park.

“It made me realise how well the Fleetwood community works together to organise events and try and improve things for the town. That made me interested in this job and helping the Town Council work for the benefit of Fleetwood.”

Before working with Wyre, Debra spent 26 year working for the Ministry of Defence at Norcross, liaising with charities which help wounded servicemen and ensuring they received the benefits and assistance they needed.

Coun Terry Rogers, chairman of Fleetwood Town Council, said: “We look forward to working with Debra. We considered her the best of eight very good candidates.”