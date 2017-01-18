Death crash rider is released by police

A Blackpool man arrested following the death of 29-year-old scooter rider Danny Faber has been released by police, the force has announced.

The 27-year-old, who was on a separate Yiyong scooter when Mr Faber collided with a Mercedes in Central Drive as it completed a U-turn last month, had been on bail after being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

A spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said he now faces no further action.

She said the investigation into the crash, which happened on December 15 at around 7.15pm while Mr Faber was on an Aprilia scooter, remains ongoing.

A woman is expected to attend a voluntary interview at a later date, she added.

The death of dad-to-be Mr Faber, who died of his injuries at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, left his friends and family ‘heartbroken’.

In a statement, his family said he was a ‘lovely family man’ who ‘always wanted a cuddle off his Nana.’

“He was a big laugh and a soft bear,” the statement read. “He was a joker who loved life. He was always happy and friendly.”

Central Drive was closed for over four hours following the crash, with PS Dave Hurst describing the accident as ‘tragic’.