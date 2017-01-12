Deadline looms for by-election candidates

Nominations close tomorrow for the Fylde Council by-election in Lytham’s St John’s Ward.

It will take place on Thursday, February 9, and has been caused by the expulsion from the council of Mark Bamforth – who has confirmed his intention to stand again, with calls from colleagues for him to be allowed to run unopposed.

Mr Bamforth lost his seat last October after failing to attend at least one council meeting in six months because of an ongoing illness.

The long-time sufferer from agoraphobia – a fear of being in public places – was told in a letter from council chief executive Allan Oldfield that his absence from meetings breached the Local Government Act 1972.

The council confirmed that the previous incumbent is entitled to stand again under the Local Government Act rules.