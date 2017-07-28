Dead porpoises discovered on Cleveleys beach

Two dead porpoises were discovered on Cleveleys beach this morning.

The decomposing animals, measuring 120cms and 174cms, were found at around 5am on July 28, said the Coastguard.

The discovery was reported by the Coastguard to the Receiver of the Wreck who are responsible for collecting data on the deaths of "Fish Royal" - fish that belong to the Queen which include Whales, Porpoises, Dolphins and Sturgeon.

A spokesman for the Costguard said: "As a member of Her Majesty's Maritime and Coastguard Agency, we are responsible for collecting data on Fish Royal.

"This information, which includes data such as the size of the animal, number of teeth and state of decomposition is then passed on to the Receiver of the Wreck who compile and send this on to the Natural History Museum.

"Sometimes a decision is made to perform an autopsy on the animals to discover the nature of their death and to see if there are any issues.

"Data from across the country is then collated to see if any trends arise. That's why it's so important for members of the public to report these discoveries to us.

These particular porpoises were discovered in a state of decomposition, which suggests that whatever happened to them did not happen in your area."