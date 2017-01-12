Days Out: Zoo marks new arrival with free admission

South Lakes Safari Zoo is starting the New Year with a new addition.

For a white rhino was born on Christmas Day.

And to celebrate, the zoo – near Dalton in Furness, Ulverston – is offering free entry until February 11.

The attraction is a private zoo created, designed, owned and developed by David Gill.

The zoo features more than 1,000 animals including kangaroos, wallabies, emus, free flying macaws, squirrel monkeys, cotton topped tamarins as well as larger animals such as tigers, lions, and jaguars.

Hand feeding giraffes, penguins and lemurs is also available every day.

And visitors can also see the female, white rhino calf, whose mother is called Manzi.

The calf is the second rhino to be born at the zoo in recent months and a third is expected later this year.

Zoo founder and rhino breeding specialist David Gill said: “This was a fantastic and much-awaited event made all the more special that she arrived on Christmas Day.

“We had a great year in terms of animals born here at the Safari Zoo in 2016 and this was the icing on the cake.

“We are really proud of our record on white rhino births here at the Safari Zoo.

“These creatures were once on the brink of extinction and have never been so threatened as they are right now with poachers killing them for their horns.”

The park is open 10am until 4.30pm every day until March 1 and then 10am until 5pm for spring and summer seasons.

Normal prices are £16.50 per person and £11 for senior citizens. Every full playing adult or senior allows four free children.

Visit www.southlakessafarizoo.com