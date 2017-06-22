David’s delight at charity award

A Fylde businessman has earned a top national award for his services to charity.

David Haythornthwaite, chairman of the Lytham-based Tangerine Group and owner of AFC Fylde, was presented with the prestigious Montgomery Bowl by ABF The Soldiers’ Charity at an awards ceremony in London ahead of the annual Beating of the Retreat on Horseguards Parade.

ABF is the national charity of the British Army and each year recognises an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to it.

The charity has been the main beneficiary from the St George’s Day Festival, which was founded by David in 2009 and has grown into a five-day extravaganza of events celebrating England’s patron saint.

Speaking at the ceremony, Brigadier (Ret’d) Robin Bacon, chief of staff at The Soldiers’ Charity, paid tribute to David’s fund-raising actions: “Over the last nine years, David Haythornthwaite has raised more than £200,000 for The Soldiers’ Charity and we are extremely grateful for his efforts.

“He is well deserving of this award, which we present to him as a small token of our appreciation.”

This year’s Festival raised a record amount of more than £100,000 for charity, with Trinity Hospice and the Love Lowther campaign to refurbish Lytham’s theatre the beneficiaries along with ABF.

David, currently Festival president, said: “I am extremely proud to receive this award as I am a passionate supporter of The Soldiers’ Charity, which supports our servicemen.

“Some of these soldiers suffer from terrible injuries and without the help of the charity, their life would be a misery, so I hope I’ve been able to make a difference.”

David’s award adds to the delights of a memorable year.

While Tangerine Holdings has reported rising profits and the St George’s Festival raised a record amount from a biggest-ever array of features, AFC Fylde clinched promotion to the National League Premier – just one step away from the Football League, which the club has targeted to reach by 2022.