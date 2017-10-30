Dates in the diary at port museum

Have your say

Despite some inclement weather, visitor numbers at Fleetwood Museum have been encouraging, with the coffee house and shop also experiencing busy days.

Our final talk of the season takes place on Wednesday, November 1, when museum volunteer Stuart Leadbetter will be talking about, ‘Everything you wanted to know about ghosts but were afraid to ask’.

Well known as a local ghosthunter, Stuart always prompts interesting discussion at his talks.

And appearing the same afternoon will be transport enthusiast, Ron Nickless, talking about exhibits at the early Tram Sundays from 1985 to 1995.

His talk will be illustrated with some fantastic rare colour images.

The afternoon begins at 2pm in the upstairs education room.

Later in the month, on Friday, November 24, the Museum Trust and Friends will be staging its annual Lancashire Night.

Tickets, which are selling quickly, are available from museum reception- priced £8.

The event at Fleetwood Bowling Club, will feature traditional Lancashire entertainment from Fleetwood Wrecks, a Lancashire Quiz with prizes and comedy dialect verse.

Star guests for the evening will be popular female duo, Scold’s Bridle, who starred recently at the Folk and Blues Weekend and at the Folkus afternoon concert at the North Euston Hotel.

Sue Bousfield and Liz Walmisley, have been touring nationally this year and Sue – a three times past Lancashire Clog Dance Champion – will be featuring a dance routine during the evening.

Ticket holders will also enjoy a hot pot supper followed by apple pie and cream.

* For more information about Fleetwood Museum, visit http://www.fleetwoodmuseum.co.uk/