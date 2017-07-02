Dashcam plea to find raiders

Police are calling for people to come forward with dashcam footage as they hunt for the gang responsible for a raid on a Fylde coast post office.

Officers are also keen to find more information about the sale of some unusual-looking work gloves which were used in the raid.

The incident occurred at around 11.25am on Friday June 23 at the Post Office on Lytham Road, Freckleton

Three men, wearing orange and black gloves, balaclavas and dressed in black, entered the shop and threatened a female member of staff, before making off with cash and cigarettes, with a total value of several hundred pounds.

They left the scene towards Preston in a black SUV-style car. The member of staff, aged 55, was treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries after being roughly handled during the incident.

Police would now like to speak to anybody who witnessed the incident, or who saw the men arriving or leaving the shop.

Officers would also like to hear from anybody with dashcam footage who was in the vicinity of the post office between 10.30am and 11.30am.

They would like to hear from retailers who made multiple sales of orange gloves in the lead up to last Friday

Sgt David Priest, of Blackpool Police, said: “This was a nasty incident which has left a member of staff extremely shaken. We are determined to trace those responsible.

“We would now like to speak to anybody who saw the incident, saw the offenders in the moments before or after the incident took place, or has dashcam footage filmed between 10.30am and 11.30am on June 23 near the Freckleton Post Office.

“We would also like to speak to anybody, in particular any retailers, who may have sold several pairs of orange-coloured gloves with a black, rubberised palm.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 551 of June 23.