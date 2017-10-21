Dangerous glass removed as Storm Brian hits Lancashire

Emergency services were on standby this afternoon in Lancashire as Storm Brian brought high winds to the county.

Strong winds and high seas reached the western coast of Ireland overnight.

Gusts have hit 80mph (130km/h) in the country, said Irish weather agency Met Éireann, and flooding has been reported in some areas as the water level of the River Shannon rose.

In Preston, firefighters were called out to remove a dangerous panel of glass in Lancaster Road which was in danger to being ripped out by high winds and falling to the ground below.

The glass was removed by a Preston fire crew this morning

The Met Office said “Western and southern coastal transport routes and communities are likely to be affected by large waves and spray, with potential for flooding of properties.

“Some transport disruption is likely across the whole warning area, with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport. Short term loss of power and other services is also possible, as well as damage to trees.”

Winds are expected to ease later in the day.