Dancing On Ice return for Blackpool pro skater Dan Whiston revealed on ITV's This Morning

Skating star Dan Whiston will be gliding back onto TV screens in the new year, it has been confirmed.

The Blackpool professional has appeared on This Morning with the new line-up of skaters signed up for the return of Dancing On Ice.

Dan Whiston reveals he will return when Dancing On Ice comes back to our TV screens

Dan is the show’s most successful professional skater from the show’s original run, appearing in all nine series from 2006 to 2014.

He was revealed on ITV’s morning show today.

Dan won the show three times; the first series with Emmerdale actress Gaynor Faye, the fifth series with Blackpool soap and stage star Hayley Tamaddon and the eighth series with Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle. He also partnered Hayley in the final All Stars series, with the popular duo finishing in second place.

Former Dancing On Ice coaches and Olympic skating superstars Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean are returning to the series as judges, alongside Diversity’s Ashley Banjo and Jason Gardiner, with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby presenting.

Dan, 40, started skating aged seven at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and worked at the Arena until he took part in his first Hot Ice Show aged 18, appearing in that until he joined Dancing On Ice. He also regularly danced in the children’s BIDCA Christmas ice show at the rink.

Fellow Blackpool skater Kate Stainsby, who partnered Vanilla Ice in series six and Gary Lucy in the All Stars version, is not returning to the show this time out.