Dance studio’s first show at Blackpool Prom venue

A newly-opened dance school is set to hold its first ever professional show.

Studio15’s ‘A Musical Wonderland’ will take place at The Sands Venue on February 5 and February 12 at 6.30pm.

Studio15, on Red Marsh Industrial Estate in Thornton, opened in August 2015 with the aim of inspiring young people and offering unique opportunities.

Studio founders Jenna Robinson and Victoria Hirst said: “In a short space of time we have created an inclusive, warm family atmosphere where children are made to feel welcome and to thrive.”