Dance, dance, dance – with the occasional break for tea

There are plenty of chances to dance the afternoon away in Fylde over the next few months.

These photographs – captured by Gazette photographer Daniel Martino – were taken at the first Monday afternoon tea dance of this year, at Lytham’s iconic Lowther Pavilion.

Each week, amateur dancers take to the floor and trip the light fantastic at the West Beach venue, at the social event organised by the Friends of the Lowther Pavilion – as part of the organisation’s on-going fundraising for the theatre.

Blackpool Tower organist Chris Hopkins provides the musical accompaniment – playing all the old favourites and taking requests from dancers.

The dancing starts at 2pm and refreshments are served during the course of the afternoon.

There are still plenty of chances to get into the swing of things, with the next tea dance taking place on Monday, March 6.

There will be further dances on April 10 and May 8.

Tickets for the tea dance cost £5, including refreshments.

For more information or tickets, visit www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk or call (01253) 794221.

Derrick Marsden, Jean Taylor and Ron Caldicott.

Julie Mason, Dave Taylor, June McCandlish and Frank McCandlish.

Eric Maymon, Sue Maymon, Joyce Worthington, Phil Worthington, Lyndsay Fielder and Rob Fielder.

Keith Atkins and Dulcie Atkins.