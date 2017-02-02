Daisy dives into England team success

Daisy Rushton is making a splash in the world of synchronised swimming club.

The 13-year-old has been selected to join the England 13-15 age group squad, with hopes of travelling out to compete in Croatia in June.

LEP - PRESTON 10-01-17 Synchronised swimmer Daisy Rushton, 13, from Lytham, centre, is City of Preston Aquatics first International, she has been selected for the England Age Groups and will compete in Croatia in June.

She is the youngest in her age squad and is the first member of the City of Preston Aquatics club to be called up to represent her country.

Daisy’s dad Chris Rushton, said: “We’re delighted for Daisy. She’s a fiercely committed trainer and it’s all driven by her.

“She’s part of a great club though as well, and she’s done this on the back of her success at the national championships with the City of Preston in December.

“For a relatively small club, they have achieved tremendous success.”

Daisy, who lives in Lytham and attends St Bede’s High School in Lytham, trains almost every day at either West View Leisure Centre in Ribbleton or at Hutton Grammar School’s pool.

Her talent was first picked up four years ago when she attended Aqua Fun sessions in Blackpool, run by her mum Grace - a former synchronised swimmer.

Since then, Daisy has taken top places in several competitions nationally, including coming first in the England Championships in Aldershot.

Mr Rushton added: “She’s very ambitious and if you ask her, she’ll tell you she wants to go all the way to the Olympics.

“We just want Daisy to be the best she can be, as well as having a balanced life for a teenager with school and friends.”

The family has also thanked Blackpool Council, which has given Daisy free membership of the Palatine Leisure Centre.