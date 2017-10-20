Dads help transform children's reading area

A group of Blackpool dads has joined forces to improve the early years reading area at Central Library in the town.

The dads have helped transform the children’s area as part of an initiative by Blackpool Better Start to invest in five libraries.

An event celebrating their achievements is being held on Wednesday at 12.30pm, when The Grand Theatre’s Phil Fairhurst will entertain dads and their children through music and story-telling.

Sharon Mather, community development manager at Blackpool Better Start, said: “It is great to see local dads keen to make a really positive difference to the library facilities for Blackpool’s children.

“The new enhanced areas are designed to encourage youngsters into the library and allow them to discover the joys of books.

“This programme has resulted in a significant rise in the number of dads that we are engaging with and it has really inspired dads from Blackpool to get involved in other projects.”