Dad poisoned by potentially lethal dose of cherry stones

A dad-of-three nearly died eating cherry stones - after discovering they contained cyanide.

Matthew Creme, from St Annes, had been enjoying the fruit and decided to munch on the stones.

Matthew Creme who suffered from cyanide poisoning, with the cherries

The 29-year-old opened one and found a nut inside, which he tried and found to have a cherry almond flavour.

He ate two more, completely unaware they contained enough of the poison to kill a man.

As he became increasingly unwell, his temperature soared and his worried partner Georgina Mason, 23, called NHS medical line 111.

Doctors told her he had eaten enough for a lethal dose and should get to hospital as soon as possible.

Matthew Creme pictured with his partner Georgina and children Kacie, five, Elixir, four, and Thea, 18 months

Matthew said: “I crushed one of the stones open out of curiosity and it was so delicious.

“I referred to the packaging to see if it said anything to indicate that you shouldn’t eat the stones.

“There was nothing so I ate two more of them because they tasted really nice. Within 10 minutes I started feeling drowsy and hot.

“I had a headache and felt really lethargic.”

On arrival at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Matthew was given an antidote and made a full recovery but is now asking why there was not a warning on the packet.

The call centre coach said: “You’re told not to eat them but nobody says why. I can guarantee you those people don’t know there’s cyanide inside those stones.”

Now he hopes by telling his story he can help other people avoid making the same mistake.

He added: “I’m speaking out to raise awareness. Eating just one or two cherry seeds causes cyanide poisoning and that is a high enough dose to kill a 160lb male.

“If my daughter had eaten them, she’d have gone to bed and not woken up.”

Matthew added that hospital staff have asked him to sign a document to let them use his case as a reference for future incidents.

He said: “Staff told me it is so rare that they get someone in for what I had. I am just happy to help.”