Cyclist seriously hurt in resort hit and run

A 55-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being knocked off his bike in a resort hit-and-run, police said.

The cyclist was hit by a light-coloured van at the junction of Condor Grove and Whitegate Drive, before being taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

He was today in a stable condition, the constabulary said in a statement, as the force appealed for witnesses to last Tuesday's accident, which happened at around 6pm.

PC Mark Howson, from the Road Policing Unit (RPU), said: "This incident left the cyclist with some serious injuries and our enquiries to locate the driver of the van are very much ongoing.

“If you saw the collision or you know who the driver may have been – or, indeed, if you are the driver – we would urge you to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked contact police on 101, quoting log number 1244 of July 18.