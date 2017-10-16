Cycling team’s epic journey for tragic dad

A team of intrepid cyclists took on a daunting bike ride for one very special reason.

Graeme Moore, 48, embarked on a 140-mile bike ride to raise money in the memory of his cousin, dad-of-two Chris Cowley, 35,from Wigan, who died of a rare form of bone cancer last week.

Chris Cowley, who died of bone cancer, pictured with his wife Becky and daughter Lily

Along with workmates William Foster, from Preston, Jordan Catterall, from Lancaster, and Mark Aspinwall, from Garstang, he raised more than £1,500 for Bone Cancer Research.

He said: “Chris has terminal cancer, a very rare form, and the Bone Cancer Trust has been very supportive.

“Sadly the day before the bike ride he passed away, which made it even more meaningful.”

The team, who met through work at the Royal Bank of Scotland, travelled from Barrow to Garstang on Wednesday last week.

They set off from Garstang on Thursday and travelled to Cleveleys, Blackpool, Poulton and St Annes before heading back to Preston and finishing in Chorley.

Dad-of-two Graeme, of South Shore, said: “I tend to do something every year and it’s normally either a bike ride or a run, and because I knew Chris didn’t have long to live I wanted to do something for his charity of choice.

“Every year I say it’s the last year. I started when I was 40 and I felt like I needed to do something but every year it’s getting harder.

“Every year I’ll say I’ll never do it again, but I do fancy doing a triathlon so we’ll wait and see.”

He added that the cycling team had battled terrible weather conditions to complete the route within the two-day time limit.

He said: “Wednesday was atrocious.

“We were in Cumbria when it had all the floods so we were coming out to roads where there were police cars blocking the cars.

“When we explained that we were doing a charity event they let us through but we were at parts where our feet were under water.

“We had four punctures on the first day.

“On the Thursday it was nicer but it was still windy. Along the Blackpool Prom was probably the most difficult because we were right into the teeth of the wind.

“The others really enjoyed it. But I think If I ask them to do something next year they’ll probably run a mile!”