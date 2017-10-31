Cuadrilla refused site extension

County Hall has refused an extension to a shale gas drill site.

Councillors rejected a bid to extend the time for Cuadrilla to restore their site at Becconsall near Tarleton which should have been finished by August 31.

It had originally been set for restoration to the farmer’s field in September 2012 after drilling there ended in 2011, but Cuadrilla had been given four subsequent extensions.

Residents and opponents had asked for the latest extension bid to be rejected and councillors went against planning officers’ advice to do that.

Instead the development control committee voted for enforcement action against the company for not returning it to farmland in time.

The site is near to the internationally-important Ribble Estuary wildfowl reserve, and Cuadrilla asked for a another year’s extension to avoid disturbing birds.