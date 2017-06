Pouring rain couldn't spoil the party on Blackpool Promenade as the resort celebrated its diversity.

The annual Pride Festival kicked off with a colourful parade starting off from the Sandcastle Waterpark.

Rain couldn't dampen the spirits

Amid tightened security the procession made its way along the Promenade.

Events are taking place across the resort, centred on the Winter Gardens where performers on the main stage included Sonia and Union J.

The annual Pride festival brings thousands of visitors to the resort.

The rainbow flag being flown by participants in the Pride parade