Woman swung punches  in street

A mother who got into a fight with another woman in the street had to be separated from her opponent by a police officer.

Terri Metcalf swung punches at the other women and grabbed her hair as they tussled in Wood Street, St Annes.

Metcalf, 23, of Marine Drive, Morecambe, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

She was fined £40 with £50 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police were called to a report of two women fighting in Wood Street, on August 19 at 11.15pm.

Metcalf was slumped on the floor crying hysterically. She then called another woman a bitch and started brawling with her.

Metcalf told magistrates that she had nothing to say about the incident.