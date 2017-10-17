Woman sparks emergency after walking into the sea

A woman sparked an emergency rescue effort after she entered the sea near Central Pier.

More top stories: UPDATED: Underpass taped off by police after woman is found lying on the ground



Coastguard rescue teams were paged by the police at around 4am on Sunday, October 15 after the woman, who was in her thirties, refused to leave the water.

Police say the woman made her own way back to the shore before Coastuard Rescue Officers were able to attend.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: "Police requested our assistance after a woman went into the sea and was too far out for the officers to reach.

"Before we managed to get there she exited the water and was handed to the care of ambulance services."

A police spokesman added: "We were called out to reports that a woman was walking into the sea.

"There were suggestions that she may have been drinking.

"She was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital via ambulance."

The extent of the woman's injuries is unknown.