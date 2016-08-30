Woman punched in face in Blackpool street

A woman was punched in the face as she walked to work in Blackpool

The incident occurred at around 7.10pm on Sunday close to the junction of Waterloo Road and Bolton Street in South Shore.

A police officer in the area was alerted by a member of the public, who reported that a woman had been pushed against a wall before being punched.

The officer attended the scene and found the woman, 41, had suffered some minor bruising to her face.

Police are now appealing for anybody with information about the incident to get in touch.

Detective Constable Paul Moon, of Blackpool Police, said: “We would like to reassure the public that this was not a random attack as it is believed the two parties are known to each other.

“However, the attack was unprovoked and we would now appeal to anybody who saw the incident, or has information that can help us piece together what happened, to contact us immediately.”

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log number 1277 of August 28.

A 52-year-old male from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed until October 3pending further enquiries.