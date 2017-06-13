Woman missing from Wrea Green

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a woman who has gone missing from Wrea Green.

Lynn Parsonage, 55, was last seen in the Ribby Hall area yesterday morning and her family have not been able to contact her since, say police.

A police spokesman said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for missing person Lynn.



"She was last seen yesterday morning around the Ribby Hall area.



"If you think you have seen Lynn or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Lancashire Police."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 and quoting log LC-20170612-1393.

