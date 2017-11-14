Woman jailed over death of her elderly grandmother

A Lancashire woman has been jailed for three years for the manslaughter of her 91-year-old grandmother, who had been in need of “urgent medical attention”.

The body of Maude White was found in the caravan she owned in Cockermouth, Cumbria, on May 27, and a post-mortem examination found she died as a result of neglect and multiple sores.

Her granddaughter Jacqueline Fairclough, 43, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court yesterday after she admitted manslaughter by gross negligence, said Cumbria Police.

Fairclough, formerly of Pennine Way, Great Eccleston, near Garstang, received a carer’s allowance for Mrs White and each year they would visit Wyndham Caravan Park in Cockermouth for several months.

When interviewed by police, Fairclough denied knowing that her grandmother was in serious need of medical attention, and said that the sores must have appeared on the day of her death.

She also claimed that Mrs White had a “clean and healthy lifestyle” and that she washed, fed and changed her on a daily basis.

Medical experts said that the sores would have appeared over a considerable amount of time, said police.

Detective Constable Ruth Pickering said: “This is a tragic case in which Maude White suffered significant injuries as a result of neglect and poor personal care, and which ultimately led to her death.

“It was clear that Mrs White was in need of urgent medical attention which she did not receive.”

“My thoughts go out to Maude White’s family.”

The defendant’s father, Peter Fairclough, 72, was also charged with manslaughter, but the Crown Prosecution Service offered no evidence against him following a review, and a verdict of not guilty was recorded.