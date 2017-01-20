Woman hospitalised following suspected assault in Blackpool

A woman suffered head injuries during a suspected assault in Blackpool this morning.

She was found collapsed by a member of the public at around 5.15am at the junction of Havelock Street and Coronation Street.

The woman, believed to be in her 50s, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with a head wound, where she remains in a ‘poorly’ condition.

Detective sergeant Neil Smith, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are still in the early stages of working out how this woman came about her injuries and I would urge anybody who saw her before she collapsed, or who saw what happened, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

“If you were in the area at around the same time and saw anything suspicious please contact us.”

The woman is described as aged in her mid to late 50s with shoulder-length, blonde hair.

Contact police on 101, quoting log number 170 of January 20th with information.