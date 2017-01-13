Woman due in court on attempted murder charge

A woman is due before Blackpool magistrates today charged with attempted murder.

Harriet Sharp, 26, of Beach Road, Cleveleys was arrested on Wednesday night after a man was found with stab wounds at an address in the street.

The 29-year-old, who also suffered injuries to his hands, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A 54-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of wounding has been bailed until February 2.