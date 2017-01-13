Woman appears in court on attempted murder charge

A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the abdomen has made her first appearance at court.

Harriet Sharp,25, of Beach Road, Cleveleys, is charged with the attempted murder of 29-year-old Martin Brown.

The offence is alleged to have taken place at an address on Beach Road, Cleveleys, on Wednesday night.

Sharp is also accused of two offences of maliciously wounding Mr Brown with intent to cause him grievous bodily between November last year and this month.

She was flanked in the dock by two women security officers and spoke only during the three minute court hearing to give her name age and address.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said the case must be heard at crown court and asked for Sharp to be remanded in custody.

Defence lawyer, Allan Cobain, did not ask for bail for his client and said she had indicated she would plead not guilty to the charge of attempted murder.

Sharp was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on February 15 by District Judge David Purcell sitting at Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Mr Brown was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A 54-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of wounding has been bailed until February 2.