Woman accused of false rape claims makes first appearance in court

A 22-year-old woman has made her first appearance at court charged with making two false allegations of rape.

Saskia Hargreaves is charged with perverting the course of justice by wrongly claiming she was raped by a man in Blackpool in 2015.

Hargreaves, formerly of Warbreck Drive, Blackpool is now living in Ilford where she is a childrens’ worker.

Blackpool Magistrates granted Hargreaves bail and sent her cases for trial at Preston Crown Court where she will appear on November 29.

She must keep a curfew and report to Ilford police twice a week.