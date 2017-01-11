What seems to be the problem officer?

Bald tires, no insurance, disqualified driver... there are plenty of reasons for police to pull over a car.

But how about no rear window, no rear lights, a missing sunroof and a distinct shortage of mirrors?

This Jaguar was stopped by police as it was driven down Talbot Road

Police were shocked when the found this battered Jag being DRIVEN through the middle of Blackpool.

And while officers could see the funny side of their discovery, they have been keen to hammer home the point that bangers like this one are not welcome on the Fylde coast’s streets.

The Jaguar, which was also missing both front and rear bumpers and had no number plates or working lights, was stopped by officers from the North Shore neighbourhood policing team outside the Ramsden Arms pub on Talbot Road.

They were only too keen to share their discovery on social media, describing the Jag, as a ‘little gem’.

The car clearly presented a risk to the both the driver and other motorists

And while it wasn’t clear why the rolling wreck was being driven into Blackpool, officers were only too happy to help the owner continue with his journey – on the back of a recovery truck.

The team who made the stop were amazed the car was on the road in the first place. And they were clear the vehicle was a risk to others on the road.

PC Matt Plummer, of Blackpool Police, said: “Around 2pm on Tuesday officers stopped a vehicle in Talbot Road, Blackpool, on suspicion of not being roadworthy.

“On inspection the vehicle, a Jaguar car, was found to have one mirror, no lights, damaged bodywork, no number plates, windows missing and no front or rear bumper.

“Lancashire Constabulary is committed to making the county safer by reducing casualties, targeting criminals and increasing confidence on the county’s roads.

“The car clearly presented a risk to the both the driver and other motorists.

“The owner of the Jaguar, a 55-year-old man from Blackpool, was given a fixed penalty notice and ordered to have the car recovered.”