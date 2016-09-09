'We're not dealing with the brains of Britain', police say as they hunt 'idiots'

Vandals who took two golf buggies on a rampage have been branded 'idiots' by police.

Officers are hunting thieves who took the buggies from St Anne's Old Links Golf Club in the early hours of this morning.

PC Dave Kerfoot said: "Not content with stealing them, the idiots have then collided with at least one car, before causing significant damage to the park and play area at Heeley Road.

"It's clear we are not dealing with the brains of Britain with this case, and no doubt the offenders will have been bragging about it.

"I personally don't see why people like this should be allowed to get away with ruining stuff that the rest of us like to use, not to mention pay for."

Witnesses, or those with any information about the wrecking spree, which happened at around 3.30am, have been asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number WA-161-3986.