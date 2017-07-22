'We love smashing drug dealers' doors in' - resort sarge as £250,000 of cannabis is found in raids

A warning has been issued to resort landlords after two cannabis factories were uncovered in Blackpool.

Some 247 plants were found at a house in Gladstone Street, South Shore, on Thursday, while 140 were taken from a house in Saville Road, also South Shore, on Tuesday afternoon.

"This has resulted in removing an estimated £250,000 worth of cannabis off the streets," Sgt Richard McKenna from Blackpool South Police said.

He has now called on landlords to check on the properties they rent out on a regular basis, otherwise they may 'regret it in the long run'.

He said the 'last few' cannabis factories have been set up in rented homes, and the tenants have 'caused extensive damage'.

"Landlords, this will cost you thousands of pounds to rectify," he warned.

"Some factories can be a serious fire risk due to them having the electric meter bypassed."

Sgt McKenna also urged readers to report suspicious behaviour, and added: "As a community, you guys see and hear things that as police we unfortunately don't.

"So we are asking for our community to help us be our eyes and ears.

"If you have intelligence about the drug dealing in your area, whether it's cannabis, heroin, spice, crack, anything, please phone us on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Blackpool South NHPT (neighbourhood policing team) loves smashing in the doors of drug dealers, and we will continue to take drugs off the streets of South Shore, as do every other community policing team in Lancashire, but we need the info.

"So please help us out."