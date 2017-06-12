WANTED: Police issue appeal for attack suspect

Police are hunting a man wanted in connection with a domestic assault.

Gary Kennedy, 32, is also wanted over an incident where a door was damaged at a house in Blackpool last month and a separate incident in February.

Aside from Blackpool, he is also known to have links to Bury and Rochdale.

PC 5334 Matt Wetherill, from Blackpool Police, said: “Kennedy is aware that we want to speak to him and so I would also urge him to attend his nearest police station before he makes matters worse for himself.”

He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins, of stocky build with dark brown shaved hair and a tattoo of the word ‘Oakley’ on the right side of his neck. Call police on 101.