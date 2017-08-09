WANTED: Man wanted in connection with fraud offences

A man who is wanted in connection with a number of fraud offences may be in Blackpool, say police.

Police forces across the country are looking for Aiden Frazer, who also goes by the name of Andrew Nigel Green after he failed to appear for several court dates.

The 42-year-old is wanted following a number of fraud offences in which vulnerable people were targeted and had money stolen from them.

A spokesman for the police said: "Frazer has missed court dates over recent months in Avon and Somerset, the West Midlands and Lancashire.

"We believe he may be in the Blackpool area and this is where his last registered address is. Frazer goes by different names and uses various personas."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and ask to be transferred to Avon and Somerset Police, quoting reference number 5216032909.