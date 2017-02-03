Wanted man most likely to still be in Blackpool

Police have re-issed an appeal to trace a wanted man believed to be in Blackpool

Jason Stephens, 33, is wanted by Cumbria police on recall to prison after breaching a court order.

He is said to speak with a distinctive Welsh accent.

Officers from Cumbria are understood to have visited Blackpool this week in the hunt for Stephens and are confident he is in the resort

Anyone with information about Stephens’ whereabouts should call Cumbria police on 101 and speak to an officer or PCSO.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.