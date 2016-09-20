Vintage Jag parade tarnished after yobs brick cars

Vintage Jaguars that arrived in Blackpool as part of a 3,600 mile tour of coastal Britain were targeted by vandals.

Police say that, between 7pm on Saturday and 8am the following morning, somebody used a brick to smash up two cars, before stealing a sat-nav device from a third car, which had been left unlocked.

The first two cars, which police were only able to describe as Jaguars, were left with several dents and scratches after being parked close to the Hilton hotel on the Prom at North Shore.

David Simmons, 53, who works at a BAE training centre in Preston, took part in the parade in his 1974 Jaguar 1 Series and said: “Fortunately, my car wasn’t there. By the time we got to the Hilton it was full so we stayed in Lytham.”

The calvacade was waved off by five-time Le Mans winner Derek Bell at Goodwood in West Sussex on Tueday, with 170 in total expected to join in during the 18-day journey.

The event was organised by the E-type Club to raise support and funds for Prostate Cancer UK, with the parade setting off to Carlisle on Sunday morning.

Witnesses can call police with information on 101.