Vile Blackpool rapist who attacked girls as they slept jailed

The victim of a rapist who assaulted two teenagers as they slept has today welcomed his sentence after he was jailed for seven years.

Reece McGregor, 19, of Alexandra Road, Blackpool, appeared before Preston Crown Court where he was also handed a three year extended licence by the Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Mark Brown.

The court heard in the first attack, on Halloween last year, he raped an 18-year-old woman at her home while she was asleep.

He was arrested in November but released on bail pending further investigation. While on bail he attacked his second victim, a 16-year-old girl, at an address on Clevedon Way on July 4 this year.

Neither of the victims can be identified for legal reasons.

The second victim, now 17, told The Gazette of the impact the attack has had on her.

She had gone to a flat in Blackpool with a friend to socialise with McGregor – who she had only met a handful of times before – and his friend.

But after she fell asleep, he launched his attack on her. She woke up to find him sexually assaulting her.

Despite her pushing him away, he continued the attack and raped her. She said: “It has been difficult, but I had my family around me.

“When it happened I rang my mum straight away, and when I got home she could tell from the look in my eyes that something was wrong.

“We rang the police straight away. I had to have tests to make sure I didn’t have any sexually transmitted diseases. Waiting for the results was very scary.”

She added that she had suffered from depression following her traumatic experience, and that she had to undergo counselling.

The 17-year-old, who knew McGregor through friends, said: “He seemed so nice at first. A lot of people have told me they thought he was a good guy.”

Her mum added: “I’m still quite numb. I just can’t believe it happened. I’m glad about the sentence, but it doesn’t make things right. We still have a lot to go through.”

Reece McGregor pleaded guilty to two counts of rape of a girl aged 16 or over at Preston Crown Court.

He was handed two extended sentences, to be served concurrently, and was subjected to a sexual harm prevention order.

He must also sign the Sex Offender’s Register.