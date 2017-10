A woman was found lying on the ground in the underpass close to Blackpool North train station, police said.

Officers were called to the subway, off Talbot Road, at around 3.15am today by passers-by, and are now looking into reports she may have been assaulted, he said.

Police and crime scene investigators at the underpass close to Blackpool North train station

The woman, in her 30s, was not believed to have been seriously hurt.

"We are at the early stages of our investigation and enquiries are on-going," the spokesman added.