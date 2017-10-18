UPDATE: Stolen car from Liverpool used in £23,400 Morrisons robbery

A cash box stolen from a G4S security man as he delivered money to Morrisons yesterday contained £23,400, police have confirmed.

The container, which had the potential to contain dye used to ruin stolen notes, was later found empty inside a white Hyundai i20, which was on false plates and stolen from Liverpool, the force also said.

It was found parked at the side of the road in Sandon Place, half a mile from the supermarket in Squires Gate Lane, after the robbery at around 9.20am.

The cash delivery driver was hit over the head and bundled to the ground by two people, police said.

Private firm G4S said he had been shaken up but not badly hurt by the 'brazen attack during a routine service'.

The hunt for those responsible continues today, with detectives speaking to a handful of witnesses who have come forward in the past 24 hours, and scouring CCTV footage.

The robbers are understood to have been well organised, fleeing with the cash in another car just minutes after the attack, but the force said work is ongoing across the region to track them down.

DS Steve Harry, from Blackpool CID, said: "Offences of this nature are extremely rare, especially within Lancashire, so whereas this incident will have caused some concern to those in the immediate area, it's highly unlikely similar incidents will occur.

"There's no reasons for members of the public to alter their day-to-day shopping activities."