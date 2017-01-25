UPDATE: Man, 23, held as tributes are paid to hit and run victim

A 23-year-old man has handed himself in to police investigating a deadly hit and run in Fleetwood last night.

Detectives launched an urgent appeal after 63-year-old Michael Meekins was fatally injured in Princes Way at around 8.35pm.

Michael Meekins, killed in a hit and run in Fleetwood on Tuesday Jan 24

He was out for an evening walk with his wife after celebrating her birthday when he was hit while on the pavement, police said.

He suffered horrific injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, close to the Cadets Centre and Fleetwood Golf Club.

In a statement, Lancashire Police said the man, from Fleetwood, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and causing death by careless driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He is still in custody, while officers have also recovered a Volkswagen Golf from Lindle Road as part of their investigation.

Det Insp Alisa Wilson of Blackpool Police said: “This is a tragic incident involving the very sad death of a man and my thoughts remain with his family and friends at this time.

“Our investigation is on-going and we have made an arrest and recovered a vehicle. We have also stepped up patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

“We are still very keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information about what happened and has not yet spoken to us.

“We no longer need to trace the old style BMW that was seen travelling up and down Princes Way earlier on in the evening but we are still trying to find the drivers of two other vehicles that were seen in the vicinity of the collision and we would urge them to come forward as soon as possible.

“We are interested in speaking to the driver of a blue coloured hatchback, possibly a Vauxhall Astra, which stopped but left the scene before police arrived.

“We also want to talk to the driver of a silver or grey Ford Focus that passed close to the ambulance at the scene on nearby Chatsworth Avenue shortly after the incident.

“The drivers of these vehicles may hold vital information that could assist with our investigation and we would urge them to contact us at their earliest opportunity.”

Police can be called on 101, quoting log number 1358 of Tuesday, January 24.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or going online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.