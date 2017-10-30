UPDATE: Driver 'rams' police car and injures officer before running away

A police officer was hurt after a stolen car was 'rammed' into a police car during a chase in Blackpool earlier this morning, the force said.

Traffic cops stopped the silver Vauxhall Insignia in Watson Road, South Shore, at around 3.10am, but its driver reversed and slammed into their car as they got out, a spokeswoman said.

The motorist then ran off and was chased by fellow officers, she added.

A 25-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested a short time later on suspicion of drug driving, and was still in custody this morning.

The injured officer was not badly hurt, and was being looked after, the force said.