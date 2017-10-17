UPDATE: Car used in Morrisons robbery found by police

A white getaway car used in a robbery at Morrisons in South Shore this morning has been found by police.

The force said a cash container, stolen from a G4S security guard at around 9.20am, has been found inside the Hyundai i20, in Sandon Place, off Squires Gate Lane.

"We don't know whether it's got the money inside yet," a force spokeswoman said.

The man attacked was not seriously hurt, but has been left shaken up by his ordeal, she added.

A manhunt for those responsible is still ongoing.

Gareth Skinner, head of operational risk for G4S Cash Solutions, said: "One of our cash crews was the victim of a brazen attack during a routine service on Squires Gate Lane in Blackpool. Fortunately our colleague has not suffered any serious injuries but understandably he has been shaken by the attack.

"We are working closely with Lancashire Police and I would urge anyone who may have been nearby and seen this attack to get in touch with the police or dial 101 so that those behind it can be brought to justice.”

Morrisons has been contacted for a comment.