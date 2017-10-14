Underage driver stopped on motorway

An underage driver was snared by road police in Lancashire driving on the M55 motorway.

Officers from the county's road police unit said a 16-year-old was stopped in the early hours of Saturday, October 14.

The BMW had been used in "terrorising Leyland over a number of nights", a tweet from the force added.

A further tweet from the North West Motorway Police said: "Fantastic work by our on road officers this evening, determination always wins."